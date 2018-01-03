Published: 11:00, 03 January 2018 |
CCTV images have been released more than four months after a 17-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted on a bus from Bluewater.
Detectives from the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for information following the incident which is said to have happened aboard a Route 96 bus, travelling towards Woolwich.
The offence happened on August 28 at around 6.30pm.
The suspect boarded the bus at Dartford Magistrates’ Court, went upstairs and sat next to the girl, despite there being other seats available. He then allegedly began to sexually touch her.
The victim got up from her seat and confronted the man before getting off the bus on Plumstead Corner. The suspect got off shortly after on Plumstead High Street/Lakedale Road.
He is a white man, aged in his 40s, of medium build with short brown hair and was wearing a brown-coloured jacket, a blue T-shirt, white and black patterned shorts, grey Nike trainers and black socks. He was carrying a black rucksack.
Investigating officer PC Chris May said: “We want to speak to this man in connection with this sexual assault. If you can identify him, or offer any information which could progress this investigation, we would like to hear from you.”
Anyone who recognises him or has any information is urged to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
