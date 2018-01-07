Published: 11:15, 07 January 2018 |
Updated: 11:47, 07 January 2018
Kent Fire and Rescue crews have put out a house fire.
Firefighters were called to a home in Fernheath Way, Dartford at about 8:30am this morning after reports of a fire that had broken out in the roof space.
Crews used a jet, two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.
They remained at the scene to damp down and make the area safe, the incident was over by 10:30am.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
