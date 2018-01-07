Sign me up for news alerts

Kent Fire and Rescue crews have put out a house fire.

Firefighters were called to a home in Fernheath Way, Dartford at about 8:30am this morning after reports of a fire that had broken out in the roof space.

Crews used a jet, two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

They remained at the scene to damp down and make the area safe, the incident was over by 10:30am.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.