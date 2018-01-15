Published: 12:00, 15 January 2018 |
Updated: 12:12, 15 January 2018
Travel disruption and power cuts are likely to hit Kent as forecasters predict strong winds.
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning for gusts of up to 80mph for the whole of Kent from 9pm on Wednesday until 1pm on Thursday.
There is also a possibility some bridges may close and flying debris may cause a "danger to life".
The warning is spread across the whole of England and into Scotland.
A spokesman for the weather service said: "During Wednesday night and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60-70 mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80mph in places.
"The location of the most damaging winds is currently uncertain.
"Along with the strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected."
