Sign me up for news alerts

Travel disruption and power cuts are likely to hit Kent as forecasters predict strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning for gusts of up to 80mph for the whole of Kent from 9pm on Wednesday until 1pm on Thursday.

There is also a possibility some bridges may close and flying debris may cause a "danger to life".

The warning is spread across the whole of England and into Scotland.

A spokesman for the weather service said: "During Wednesday night and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60-70 mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80mph in places.

"The location of the most damaging winds is currently uncertain.

"Along with the strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected."

Keep up to date with the latest weather forecast and travel news by listening to kmfm.