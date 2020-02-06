Sign me up for news alerts

Residents of a village near Ashford have been left stumped after waking up to find a car upside down on their cricket pitch.

The blue Ford Fiesta is resting on its roof in Boughton Aluph, having seemingly collided with another car, which has also been badly damaged.

The blue ford is lying upside down on the cricket green

Broken glass from a shattered window can be seen spilled around the Fiesta, which detonated its airbags when it flipped.

The crash has torn up chunks from the green, some of which have been caught in the car's wheels.

The second car, a Ford Fusion, has sustained severe damage to a front wheel, which has completely buckled.

It has crashed into the fence of a house across the road from the other car, knocking two panels down.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet clear, but it is believed to have happened yesterday evening.

The second vehicle has knocked down a fence

One confused resident said: "I live across the green from here so it's a fair way away I suppose, but I'm suprised I didn't hear anything, maybe we were asleep.

"I just looked out of my window this morning and thought 'hang about, that car's the wrong way up!'"

Police tape has now been wrapped around the flipped car, but both still remain at the scene of the crash.

A police spokesperson said: "Kent Police was called to a single-vehicle collision in Boughton Lees, near Ashford, at 8pm on Wednesday 5 February 2020.

"Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was taken to a local hospital."

Gallery1

Avoid getting stuck on Kent's roads by keeping up-to-date on all of the latest traffic and travel news here or by following our live blog.

Read more: All the latest news from Ashford

Read more AccidentsAshfordKent