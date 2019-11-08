Sign me up for news alerts

A "massive" closing down sale begins at Mothercare in Kent today.

The stores in Canterbury, Bluewater and Orpington, which specialise in prams, car seats, toys, and maternity and baby clothes, are set to shut.

A closing down sale begins at the Canterbury store today

Today, a huge sale will see most items "dramatically reduced, just in time for Christmas".

A wide range of bargains will be available as according to store management, warehouses have now been cleared so stock levels at the shops are high.

A spokesman for the company said: “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping.

"We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand."

But shoppers were left disappointed when they turned up at the Canterbury store today to find no sign of the promised reductions.

Shoppers outside Mothercare in Maidstone, looking for a bargain before its closure last year

The retailer, which has been a staple on the high street since 1961, has already closed 60 branches nationwide.

It has now gone into administration, and earlier this week announced it will close all of its remaining UK stores in coming weeks and months.

The Mothercare website will remain running until further notice, and discounts will also be available online.

KMTV report on the closure of Mothercare stores

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible.

Read more: All the latest news from Kent