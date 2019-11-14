Sign me up for news alerts

In a shock twist, the election battle in Kent’s most marginal constituency will not feature the Brexit Party or the Green Party.

Unexpectedly, in the ongoing campaign to gain a seat in Canterbury, neither party appears on the official election nomination papers.

Owen Prew of the Brexit Party has stepped down as candidate for Canterbury and Whitstable

The apparent decision of Brexit Party candidate Owen Prew not to contest the constituency has come as a surprise.

Earlier this week, leader Nigel Farage insisted the party would join the fight in Canterbury.

He told the Kentish Gazette there was no question of the party not putting forward a candidate.

However, Mr Prew is understood to be on holiday.

The absence of a Brexit party candidate will be seen by the Conservatives as helpful to their cause as they try to overturn a slim majority of 187.

Henry Stanton (21646926)

However, in the left corner, the Greens have also pulled out of the race.

Originally Faversham schoolteacher Henry Stanton was put up as the parliamentary candidate.

But the party announced it would not be fielding a candidate "in the current political circumstances".

The move is likely to benefit Labour's Rosie Duffield, who was elected in the constituency in 2017.

Mr Stanton calling her a "fantastic MP" and "real breath of fresh air".

Labour MP Rosie Duffield (20939921)

But a statement released by Canterbury District Green Party confirmed it "will not be entering into any kind of deal, pact or alliance with any other party, and does not endorse any other party".

