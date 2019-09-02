Kent's Joe Denly has learned that he will open the batting for England in their fourth Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old had occupied the No.4 slot for the first three meetings, contributing 147 runs across his six innings including a top score of 50 at Headingley last time out.

He will now trade places in the order with Jason Roy, who has moved down after managing just 57 runs and a best of 28 in England's second innings at Edgbaston.

England's Joe Denly acknowledges the crowd after reaching a half century during day three of the third Ashes Test match at Headingley, Leeds. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, Denly said: "I got a call from Joe Root and he said he'd like me to go at the top of the order and try and get us off to a good start.

"Jason is going to bat four and that's great for England cricket. With Jason Roy in the team, I think we're a better team - that's for sure.

"With him coming in at four, hopefully with the new ball worn off and myself and Rory (Burns) doing our jobs at the top, it enables him to come in and play his way.

"He's a dangerous player, so he's great to have there."

Denly showed impressive resolve to put on a key half-century with 50 from 155 balls in a 126-run partnership with skipper Joe Root as England went on to win the third test by one wicket.

The fourth test is due to get under way at Old Trafford from Thursday with the series level at 1-1.

Read more: All the latest Kent sport news