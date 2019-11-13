Sign me up for news alerts

Police have played down reports a child was abducted in Dover.

A school yesterday issued a warning to parents amid claims a youngster had been snatched while walking between Astor Avenue and Folkestone Road.

Folkestone Road by Dover Priory Station where the abduction happened

But in a statement issued today, police confirmed they were investigating reports of "a disturbance involving a group of young people".

"During the incident, which is understood to have lasted for around 10 minutes, a schoolgirl was confronted by a group of children of a similar age," it said.

"No injuries were sustained and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing."

The disturbance happened at around 3.10pm on Monday.

Dover Grammar School for Boys had earlier emailed a warning to parents and staff, describing the incident as an abduction.

Philip Horstrup, head teacher, put out the alert after being told about an incident by neighbouring Astor College.

He wrote: "The police have asked us to make parents aware of an incident that was reported to them yesterday [Monday] where a child was abducted after school between Astor Avenue and Folkestone Road in Dover and then dropped off at Dover Priory Station.

"Should you or your child have any information regarding the incident please call the police quoting crime reference number 46/216748/19.

"Although such incidents are thankfully rare, please remind your son/daughter that he/she should remain vigilant when walking/travelling to and from school and that he/she should contact the police on 999 if he/she has any concerns about personal safety.

"We would advise students to walk home with at least one other student wherever possible."

