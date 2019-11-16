Police say they are investigating two claims of electoral fraud following allegations made by the Brexit Party that candidates were offered peerages if they stood down.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said it "has received two allegations of electoral fraud and malpractice in relation to the 2019 general election.

Ann Widdecombe

"The MPS Special Enquiry Team is responsible for investigating all such criminal allegations. "Both allegations are currently being assessed."

Nigel Farage, party leader made the allegations this week and former MP for Maidstone Ann Widdecombe, a Brexit Party candidate, said she was prepared to swear on the Bible she had been approached with an offer of "a role" in the next phase of Brexit negotiations.

In a statement, Conservative Central Office said: "Neither the Conservative party, nor its officials have offered Brexit Party candidates jobs or peerages.

"We don't do electoral pacts - our pact is with the British people.

"The only way to get Brexit done and unleash Britain’s potential is to vote for your local Conservative candidate, otherwise the country runs the risk of another deadlocked parliament, or even worse a Labour/SNP coalition led by Jeremy Corbyn who would subject Britain to two referendums in 2020."

