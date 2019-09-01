Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have revealed they are expecting a baby.

The couple, who live near Maidstone, announced the news in an exclusive interview with Hello magazine.

James, who grew up in Medway, later shared the news to his Twitter followers.

Ola and James Jordan

He said: "Myself & @The_OlaJordan have been waiting for this moment for what seems like an eternity. After being with each other for 20 years & our love for each other growing stronger every day we can now share our amazing news that we are expecting a baby!!"

The couple revealed their struggles with trying for a baby earlier this year and said they were undergoing IVF treatment.

In their interview with Hello, they said Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50% chance of being successful on their initial attempt. She added: "I don't think it's properly sunk in

James and Ola Jordan opened The Birth Place maternity unit at Medway hospital

James, 41, told the magazine: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice.

But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever.

This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

James Jordan won Dancing on Ice

James was crowned Dancing on Ice champion in March this year.

