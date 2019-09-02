Sign me up for news alerts

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with the murdering a student.

Andre Bent, 21, from Lambeth, died following a disturbance in Maidstone High Street in the early hours of last Sunday.

Andre Bent, far right, who was killed in Maidstone on Sunday, August 25. Middle is his cousin Louis Annan.

A16-year-old, from the Hornsey area of north London, who is not being named due to being under 18, was arrested yesterday.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of three other men and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court today and was remanded in custody to next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.

The investigation into Mr Bent's death is being handled by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who have arrested a total of eight people.

Four of those, from the same area of north London, have been charged with violent disorder while three others are currently on bail.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the dedicated appeal line on 01622 654864 or visit the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site.

Violence erupted in the early hours of Sunday, August 25

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form here.

