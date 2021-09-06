Sign me up for news alerts

The next stage in ambitious plans for a "world-class winery" is under way.

Vineyard Farms Ltd has sought permission from Medway Council to construct a wine production facility on land neighbouring Upper Bush in Cuxton.

Vineyard Farms Ltd want to invest £30 million into the scheme. Picture: Vineyard Farms Ltd/ Foster + Partners

Earlier this year, the company unveiled designs for a state-of-the-art visitor centre, restaurant, coffee shop, and presentation room imagined by Lord Norman Foster, who was behind London’s The Gherkin and the Wembley Arch.

The £30 million project, called The Kentish Wine Vault, was the subject of a public consultation earlier this year.

A statement submitted to the council from the firm's chief executive Gary Smith says: "We want to kick start a wine revolution in England – with Medway at the centre.

"Our vision is to produce English sparkling wine which is accessible to everyone whilst matching the high-quality standards of European alternatives.

"Traditionally, over 90% of sparkling wine consumed in the UK comes from France, Italy, or Spain.

A site map showing the proposed location of Vineyard Farm's Ltd winery. Picture: Vineyard Farms Ltd/ Foster + Partners

An architect's impression of the winery's surroundings in Cuxton. Picture: Vineyard Farms Ltd/ Foster + Partners

"We want to transform the market by creating a buzz around homegrown English wine.

"In order to do this we will invest a further £30m to deliver a world-class winemaking facility in Medway.

"At the heart of this is a commitment to the highest environmental standards, innovative design and cutting-edge sustainability solutions."

The company estimates the development will create 50 new jobs and support between 75 and 100 more within the supply chain.

The site, which is equivalent to 37 football fields, includes land around Luddesdown in neighbouring Gravesham borough.

Vineyard Farms Ltd have applied to Medway Council to build a winery in Cuxton. Picture: Vineyard Farms Ltd/ Foster + Partners

An artist's impression of the interior of the winery being proposed by Vineyard Farms Ltd. Picture: Vineyard Farms Ltd/ Foster + Partners

The plans are due to be considered by Medway Council by Monday, November 22.

To see more public notices, go to www.kentonline.co.uk/advertise/public-notices

Read more: All the latest news from Medway