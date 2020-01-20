Sign me up for news alerts

Fatboy Slim and Madness will be headlining a two-day festival in Kent, it has been confirmed.

The event, called Hi-Tide, is being held at Dreamland Margate and will begin on Saturday, July 4, to mark the venue's 100th anniversary.

Fatboy Slim and band the Madness will both be performing at the event (26981287)

The British DJ - best known for songs The Rockafeller Skank, Praise You and Right Here, Right Now - will perform on the opening day with a full supporting bill.

And on Sunday, July 5, Madness will take to the stage to bring the festival to a close.

Lead singer Suggs and Fatboy Slim will both be at Marine Terrace on the Margate seafront today from 12.30pm until 1.30pm giving away 100 free tickets for the entire weekend.

The supporting bill is expected to be announced next week.

Tickets - ranging in price from £72.50 for one day to £130 for the whole weekend - are set to go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 31.

