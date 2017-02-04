'Safety hazards' could force owners to sell beach
A fishery firm could be forced to sell a beach to the council amid fears oyster racks could be "lethal".
A father of five has told how his children alerted him to a suspected arson on his own doorstep.
A doorman repeatedly punched a pub-goer in retaliation after he was attacked.
Casualty reportedly run over by a car and taken to a London hospital.
Jane Porter is said to have bullied staff and failed to meet professional standards.
Catch up on all the latest news from around the county with Louisa Britton. Tonight: a man's body is found in the middle of a field in Canterbury, West Kent Clinical Commissioning Group issue the longest ban on non-emergency operations, and X-Men star James McAvoy donates £50,000 towards Kelly Turner's cancer treatment.
Two men have been jailed after they attempted to smuggle cocaine into the UK
Body of man found in Canterbury field
KMTV Bulletin - Wednesday 1st February
Gillingham boss Ady Pennock would be thrilled to end Bradford's home run, but he doesn’t believe it gives his men any more incentive.
Gillingham captain Max Ehmer is looking up, not down.
FIFA regulations mean Gillingham’s newest signing won't be able to play for the club this season.
Joe Pigott believes Maidstone have the potential to be bigger than Cambridge - the club he has joined on loan from.
From bugs, beasties and getting outdoors to crafts, shows and games: here's how to keep everyone happy at half term.
The Busted boys are back and talking new albums, what's changed and performing their new material for Folkestone folk.
From sure-fire winners to surprise absences, film writer Mike Shaw gives his view on the snubs and surprise nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards.
Organisers of the Ramblin' Man Fair have added a third date to their summer festival, with headlining favourites Saxon returning.
My Kent Family blogger Charlie O'Brien finds herself in a cold sweat about keeping up appearances with the perfect kids' birthday party.
Construction is due to begin on a new housing development after a contractor received a seven-figure funding deal from the bank.
Councillors have again approved plans for an extensive medical campus set to create 3,300 jobs.
The Bentayga is Bentley’s first foray into SUV territory and, as Paul Acres finds out, they’re off to a flying start.
Plans a massive development of flats have been approved at a council meeting.
A £90,000 loan helped two friends launch a water treatment business which is attracting a flood of export deals from around the world.
A Liverpudlian who settled in Kent explains how he helps the Bank of England set interest rates as it upgrades growth forecasts for the UK economy.
Paul Hooper enjoys sun, sea and solitude on a solo trip to a villa complete with private pool in the Algarve.
If you thought job interviews were tough, try applying for a job as a ski chalet host - Jeff Fuidge was invited by Ski Beat to test his skills.
Looking for a fresh challenge in 2017? How about spending some of it in jail?
From food to festivals, music to monsters - don't miss a thing with our 2017 events calendar
