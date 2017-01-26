Killer watched woman drown
A 21-year-old killer has been jailed after he watched as a woman drowned... then laughed and danced in a bar.
The air ambulance landed in playing fields after a woman was injured in a serious assault at a block of flats.
Police are treating the death of a woman in her 30s as "unexplained" after she was found lifeless in a flat.
A pair of graffiti vandals who were caught red-handed after spraying anti-Semitic and Polish football slogans on 20 buildings have been jailed.
The basement of a high street restaurant has been severely damaged by fire.
Gills midfielder Scott Wagstaff says their fitness has improved under the new coaching team.
Stuart Lewis jumped at the chance to join Maidstone after learning his Ebbsfleet days were numbered.
Chris Kinnear appealed for cool heads in the Dover ranks despite seeing his side slip out of the play-off places.
Ebbsfleet boss Daryl McMahon isn’t feeling the pressure as the race for the National League South title hots up.
Strut your stuff this Chinese New Year and get into the spirit of the Year of the Rooster with events across the county.
Grab your wand as the wonderful world of Harry Potter comes to Kent for magic nights to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the first book.
People are being urged to bring their antiques to be valued by Flog It's experts at Rochester Cathedral today.
Try some artistic inspiration with new exhibitions opening at the Turner Contemporary, Entangled: Threads & Making, and a second JMW Turner display.
David Walliams’ top selling children’s book about a space race unlike any other touches down in Kent this weekend
Medway needs more houses, schools, roads and businesses – but where will they go? Here are the four development options that are being proposed.
Here's where you can expect to see a new M&S food hall from next month.
Volvo’s XC90 is an excellent automobile. Paul Acres finds out how it measures up with a hybrid powertrain
A Poundland branch in Kent is set to shut its doors just eight months after it opened.
Kent County Council wants the public's opinion on the latest plans for a new railway station.
Plans for a communications mast taller than The Shard are recommended to be rejected by councillors at a planning meeting tonight
Paul Hooper enjoys sun, sea and solitude on a solo trip to a villa complete with private pool in the Algarve.
If you thought job interviews were tough, try applying for a job as a ski chalet host - Jeff Fuidge was invited by Ski Beat to test his skills.
Literacy leaders from 90 schools gathered to launch KM's Year of Reading.
