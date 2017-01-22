School panned for showing 'brutal' film to pupils
Angry parents have complained to a school after a film with scenes of graphic violence was shown to pupils as young as 14 without their knowledge.
The UK's fastest-growing regional news network
Sun
6°C | -4°C
Mon
4°C | -1°C
Tue
5°C | 0°C
See the full forecast for your area.
Sponsored by Britelite.
Home
Angry parents have complained to a school after a film with scenes of graphic violence was shown to pupils as young as 14 without their knowledge.
A young autograph hunter has racked up an impressive collection of signatures that include musicians and sporting legends.
Two men will finally get the recognition they deserve nearly eight decades after they died while serving their country.
A man with cerebral palsy was allegedly attacked by a group of three men under a rail bridge, leaving him in hospital with broken ribs.
A rail passenger has described the humiliating moment a coffee shop worker mocked his speech impediment by writing "RRR...ichard" on his cup.
See all KentOnline news
Catch up on all of the latest news from around the county with Louisa Britton. Including: Bus driver found guilty of dangerous driving, £4 million grant for Historic Dockyard Chatham, and Gillingham FC get ready to face Sheffield United.
Lorry on fire on motorway
KMTV Bulletin - Wednesday 18th January 2016
KMTV Bulletin - Monday 16th January 2016
KMTV in association with the University of Kent.
Ady Pennock was delighted with the point against Sheffield United but insists it’s only the beginning.
Daryl McMahon praises his Ebbsfleet players after they responded in style to their FA Trophy exit.
Gillingham frustrated league leaders Sheffield United on Saturday.
Maidstone climbed out of the National League relegation zone with an exciting victory over Torquay on Saturday.
As Apple announces a "theatre mode" for phone users to use their phones in the cinema, KM What's On film writer Mike Shaw wades into the debate.
From stiff upper lip in the BBC's Our Girl to groundbreaking theatre with a pulsing soundtrack: Ben Aldridge stars in a homegrown Kent production.
Tradition stipulates haggis, whisky and kilts for the Scottish knees-up Burns Night, but one Ashford business has whipped up a surprise ingredient.
The future of Chatham's Historic Dockyard has been secured thanks to a huge lottery grant.
The Charlie O'Brien blog: You may think I'm wrong but my two-year-old is back sleeping in our bed
MyKentfamily.co.uk - your essential guide to family life.
Medway needs more houses, schools, roads and businesses – but where will they go? Here are the four development options that are being proposed.
Read all Kent Homes news
Here's where you can expect to see a new M&S food hall from next month.
Read all Kent Jobs news
The Citigo is great value and great fun. Paul Acres finds out if Skoda has a winner on their hands
Read all Kent Motors news
An award-winning company is backing an initiative to find the brightest science and engineering talent.
Fighters who come under the wing of Steve O'Keefe at his new gym are in good hands: he's fought the best - the very best.
Tradition stipulates haggis, whisky and kilts for the Scottish knees-up Burns Night, but one Ashford business has whipped up a surprise ingredient.
Read all Kent Business news
Paul Hooper enjoys sun, sea and solitude on a solo trip to a villa complete with private pool in the Algarve.
If you thought job interviews were tough, try applying for a job as a ski chalet host - Jeff Fuidge was invited by Ski Beat to test his skills.
Read all Holiday Messenger news
Did you know that whatever charity you want to raise money for, you can.
Listen to kmfm live
Features
Looking for a fresh challenge in 2017? How about spending some of it in jail?
From food to festivals, music to monsters - don't miss a thing with our 2017 events calendar
Enter this month's competition and experience a daytrip with a real difference.
A guide for your future.
For year 11 students in Kent and Medway
Click here for the e-edition
This week a VIP reception lunch was held to celebrate the winners of the county’s annual cookery contest for schools, KM Kent Cooks.
Charities will get a cash windfall thanks to Barclays which is supporting the Medway heat of the KM Big Charity Quiz.
The entire Kent community can be a part of KM Group’s campaign to make 2017 a Year of Reading.
Read all KM Charity news