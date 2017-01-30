'I feel I've been abandoned by the NHS'
A war veteran who had tried to kill himself was locked in a police cell because there were no mental health beds.
Loved ones of a popular builder known for his cheeky smile and care-free approach to life have been left shocked by his sudden death.
A robber who applied to appeal judges to have his jail sentence cut will instead spend MORE time behind bars for wasting the court's time.
Motorists have been forced to abandon their vehicles as Highways England carries out emergency repairs.
Police say they are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of a missing 15-year-old.
Catch up with the latest news from across Kent including a pensioner charged with attempted murder, the Leas Lift closes due to lack of funding and a Kent animal celebrates its 39th birthday!
KMTV Bulletin - Thursday 26th January 2017
A fire has broken out in Chatham High Street
KMTV Bulletin - Wednesday 25th January 2017
Gillingham sign forward Josh Parker on a deal until the end of the season
Ady Pennock admitted to feeling frustrated after seeing his Gills team fail to build on a first-half lead.
Dover boss Chris Kinnear was satisfied after seeing his side sweep aside Chester to return to the top-five of the Vanarama National League.
Jay Saunders blamed bad defending for Maidstone’s 2-0 defeat at Solihull Moors.
From bugs, beasties and getting outdoors to crafts, shows and games: here's how to keep everyone happy at half term.
Theatre goers can relive the romance and drama of Jane Austen’s Pride And Prejudice with a new production.
Families looking for a fun day out further afield can book to see hit West End musical, Aladdin, which brings the magic of the classic film to life.
Outspoken comedian Russell Brand has announced he will play five different dates in the county this year.
The Charlie O'Brien blog: How childcare has allowed me to breathe (and work from home properly) again
Medway needs more houses, schools, roads and businesses – but where will they go? Here are the four development options that are being proposed.
Here's where you can expect to see a new M&S food hall from next month.
Volvo’s XC90 is an excellent automobile. Paul Acres finds out how it measures up with a hybrid powertrain
Shoppers are invited to grab a bargain as a discount store prepares for its final few days of trading.
The War and Peace Revival show, which attracts thousands every year, will return to the Hop Farm Family Park this year.
The opening of an £8million visitor centre has been delayed until spring next year, it has been revealed.
Paul Hooper enjoys sun, sea and solitude on a solo trip to a villa complete with private pool in the Algarve.
If you thought job interviews were tough, try applying for a job as a ski chalet host - Jeff Fuidge was invited by Ski Beat to test his skills.
Looking for a fresh challenge in 2017? How about spending some of it in jail?
From food to festivals, music to monsters - don't miss a thing with our 2017 events calendar
Enter this month's competition and experience a daytrip with a real difference.
Canterbury Christ Church University is calling for top mark teachers for the Kent Teacher of the Year Awards 2017
Guide Dogs for the Blind Medway have called for teams of residents and businesses to pit their wits against each other at the KM Big Quiz
The entire Kent community can be a part of KM Group’s campaign to make 2017 a Year of Reading.
