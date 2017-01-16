Hunt after teen 'sexually assaulted'
Police are hunting a man after a teenage girl was "sexually assaulted and grabbed by the throat".
A coroner has found a primary school teacher died after childbirth as a result of failings by a Kent hospital.
A 24-year-old suspect has been remanded in custody following an attack on an underage girl.
A woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act after she put lives in danger when she started a blaze.
A major road has reopened after a car hit a tree.
The inquest into the death of the primary teacher concluded today. Frances Cappuccini suffered a fatal cardiac arrest several hours after giving birth by caesarean section at Tunbridge Wells Hospital.
New Gillingham head coach Ady Pennock is still tracking an experienced defender but admits he faces competition.
Welling have discovered their opponents in the last-16 of the FA Trophy and have been a handed a home draw for the tie on February 4.
Gillingham head coach Ady Pennock was given an eye-opener on Saturday and he didn’t like what he saw
Check out who has made this week's Kentonline team-of-the-week
Iconic band Madness have announced they will play a gig in Kent this summer.
Elbow are the second headline act to be announced for this summer's Forest Live gigs at Bedgebury near Goudhurst.
Arthur Miller's landmark American drama, The Crucible, starring Coronation Street and Call the Midwife actors, comes to Kent.
Explore Kent's coast with the Ramblers and an expert guide to the first section of the Kent Coast Path, which was launched at Langdon Cliffs.
The average mum falls ill 324 times over their youngster’s childhood
A petition demanding a council should do more to help the homeless after the deaths of two men has been signed by more than 1,500 people.
Councillors may invest £35 million of taxpayers money to build offices and warehouses on the banks of the Thames in a bid to create 690 jobs.
The Citigo is great value and great fun. Paul Acres finds out if Skoda has a winner on their hands
Villagers have joined forces in an attempt to save their local pub.
A couple who set up fiendish challenges through their Panic Room series are celebrating an extraordinary year of growth.
A recruitment firm is marking its diamond anniversary by getting all its staff to carry out 60 acts of kindness throughout the year.
Paul Hooper enjoys sun, sea and solitude on a solo trip to a villa complete with private pool in the Algarve.
If you thought job interviews were tough, try applying for a job as a ski chalet host - Jeff Fuidge was invited by Ski Beat to test his skills.
Did you know that whatever charity you want to raise money for, you can.
Charities will get a cash windfall thanks to Barclays which is supporting the Medway heat of the KM Big Charity Quiz.
Leading children’s charity seeks nominations for exemplary volunteers
The entire Kent community can be a part of KM Group’s campaign to make 2017 a Year of Reading.
