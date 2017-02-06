Hot coffee thrown in policeman's face
A man went wild when he was taken into custody for deliberately driving into a house as an act of revenge.
A man who renovated his home wearing nothing but his work boots is due to stand trial today.
A teenager coming to terms with the fact his mother has just months to live has made it his mission to raise money for research.
At 107 Victoria Middlemiss is one of the oldest people in the country - here's how she stays young at heart.
A schoolgirl who was reported missing from Dartford on Friday evening was found in Swanscombe today.
KMTV Bulletin - Friday 3rd February 2017
Two men have been jailed after they attempted to smuggle cocaine into the UK
Body of man found in Canterbury field
Gills head coach Ady Pennock was thrilled to end a tough week with a point in the bag.
Jay Saunders has told Maidstone players to get their heads up and believe they will stay in the National League.
Darts boss Tony Burman says the one thing missing from a 'comfortable' National League South win over Whitehawk was a ruthless streak infront of goal.
Daryl McMahon refuses to look too far ahead as Ebbsfleet close gap on leaders Maidenhead.
From bugs, beasties and getting outdoors to crafts, shows and games: here's how to keep everyone happy at half term.
A heavy metal rock band has been given a second chance of stardom after they threw away the first one 30 years ago.
Bill Kenwright's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat brings a splash of colour to the county.
The Busted boys are back and talking new albums, what's changed and performing their new material for Folkestone folk.
My Kent Family blogger Charlie O'Brien finds herself in a cold sweat about keeping up appearances with the perfect kids' birthday party.
Construction is due to begin on a new housing development after a contractor received a seven-figure funding deal from the bank.
Councillors have again approved plans for an extensive medical campus set to create 3,300 jobs.
The Bentayga is Bentley’s first foray into SUV territory and, as Paul Acres finds out, they’re off to a flying start.
Two former school buddies have attracted £1 million of investment in their idea-sharing start-up, including a pledge from an ex-governor of the BBC.
Motivating employees is a big reason to enter Kent's biggest business awards according to the sponsor of the employer of the year category.
Experts think investment is poised to pick up as confidence grows within the economy.
Paul Hooper enjoys sun, sea and solitude on a solo trip to a villa complete with private pool in the Algarve.
If you thought job interviews were tough, try applying for a job as a ski chalet host - Jeff Fuidge was invited by Ski Beat to test his skills.
Looking for a fresh challenge in 2017? How about spending some of it in jail?
From food to festivals, music to monsters - don't miss a thing with our 2017 events calendar
Enter this month’s competition and you could win a luxurious return crossing!
Canterbury Christ Church University is calling for top mark teachers for the Kent Teacher of the Year Awards 2017
Guide Dogs for the Blind Medway have called for teams of residents and businesses to pit their wits against each other at the KM Big Quiz
The entire Kent community can be a part of KM Group’s campaign to make 2017 a Year of Reading.
