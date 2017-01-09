Sex attacker's 'asleep' claim
A man who assaulted a woman as she slept said he was so drunk he had no memory of what he had done.
A man who assaulted a woman as she slept said he was so drunk he had no memory of what he had done.
A driver needed treating by paramedics after crashing her car into a building near a railway station.
A person was injured after being hit by a vehicle on a town A-road this afternoon.
A brother and sister who died after plunging from cliffs have been named.
Police are hunting a knifeman who punched a man before slashing his cheek.
The challenge is on for Gillingham to reach the League 1 play-offs.
Fears that Gillingham will be getting some unwelcome company in Kent have been brushed off by chairman Paul Scally.
Ben Greenhalgh's third spell at Maidstone could be coming to an end as Jay Saunders makes changes.
First team coach Steve Lovell didn’t have to think hard about a return to Gillingham.
Pub owner and chef Dane Allchorne opens a second foray into the food business with a country pub, The Barrow House.
Tribute acts will lovingly recreate music icon David Bowie's hits across Kent a year on from his death.
From sequels to prequels and long-awaited follow-ups: the top 10 films to get excited about in 2017.
The hatching of 11 black swans was not the only reason bosses at a top tourist attraction were smiling at the start of the new year.
From free-range parenting to downtime away from those ubiquitous devices - here's the trends mums and dads need to be aware of in the next 12 months
A petition demanding a council should do more to help the homeless after the deaths of two men has been signed by more than 1,500 people.
Slightly fewer people claimed unemployment benefits in Kent last month, official figures show.
Nissan’s Qashqai is now in its second generation. Paul Acres finds out if it deserves its place at the top of the sales charts
An historic lift may not re-open this Easter as the operating company has "called it a day" due to £80,000 repair costs for a faulty braking system.
Housebuilder Bovis Homes will part ways with its chief executive less than a fortnight after surprising investors with a warning of lower sales.
Growing companies can apply for interest free loans of up to £500,000 from Kent County Council when it relaunches a lending scheme.
Paul Hooper enjoys sun, sea and solitude on a solo trip to a villa complete with private pool in the Algarve.
If you thought job interviews were tough, try applying for a job as a ski chalet host - Jeff Fuidge was invited by Ski Beat to test his skills.
Become a Shared Lives Host and open your home, and your heart, to an adult in need of support, getting a rewarding experience while also getting paid.
Choosing the right care home is an important decision, but what are the signs to look for when choosing the best one for yourself or a loved one?
From food to festivals, music to monsters - don't miss a thing with our 2017 events calendar
The sky’s the limit for KM Bright Spark Awards 2017 as leading businesses from the world of science and engineering back exciting school contest
Inspirational teachers and leaders in science education are sought by the county’s prestigious teaching awards.
The entire Kent community can be a part of KM Group’s campaign to make 2017 a Year of Reading.
