Man impaled on iron spike
A New Year’s Eve reveller trying to climb into a gated community during the early hours of this morning was injured when he became impaled.
The UK's fastest-growing regional news network
A couple who run a trout business are hoping for calmer waters - after their business set up more than four decades ago was threatened with closure.
Firefighters used ventilation fans to clear smoke after a blaze at a 15-storey block of flats.
A driver is thought to have abandoned his vehicle after it crashed into four others in a residential street.
A busy A road is now running as normal after a vehicle overturned.
We countdown our best videos of 2016.
Chris & Co - Review of the year 2016
Paul on Politics - Review of the year 2016
'Swaleside is burning down'
Gillingham weren’t good enough in either box on Friday night, admitted boss Justin Edinburgh.
Gillingham finished with nine men as they lost an enthralling derby at Millwall.
Maidstone may be after experienced players but in Harry Phipps they’ve found a youngster who's too good to ignore.
Maidstone get to show what they’re made of in front of the TV cameras when Dover visit the Gallagher on New Year’s Day.
New record shops are popping up across Kent as vinyl makes a resurgence.
Been keeping up with the Kent gossip this year? From celebs to music and attractions, test your knowledge with the What’s On Quiz of the Year.
Kent's acting veteran has returned to the silver screen - more than 20 years after his death. Warning: spoiler alert!
New Year events from fireworks to music and dog racing to pram racing: how to celebrate with all the family across Kent.
My Kent Family blogger Charlie O'Brien reflects on the last 12 months of parenting
Developers want to build a new 62-home estate off Scocles Road.
Slightly fewer people claimed unemployment benefits in Kent last month, official figures show.
Declining motor sales put the brakes on profits at a Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle seller.
New record shops are popping up across Kent as vinyl makes a resurgence.
Bounce your way to fitness this new year with a series of sessions for all ages at Kent's newest trampolining centre.
Paul Hooper enjoys sun, sea and solitude on a solo trip to a villa complete with private pool in the Algarve.
If you thought job interviews were tough, try applying for a job as a ski chalet host - Jeff Fuidge was invited by Ski Beat to test his skills.
