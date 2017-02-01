Share

Mostly Cloudy

Wed

10°C | 8°C

Light rain

Thu

11°C | 7°C

Light rain

Fri

11°C | 4°C

Home

See all KentOnline news

  • Bus shelter vandals

  • Car left on two wheels after crash

  • Gun pellet fired at moving car

  • Runner's head torch explodes

  • 'I feel I've been abandoned'

Most Read Most Commented

KMTV in association with the University of Kent.

MyKentfamily.co.uk - your essential guide to family life.

Read all Kent Homes news

Read all Kent Jobs news

Read all Kent Motors news

Read all Kent Business news

Read all Holiday Messenger news

Features

See all KM Features

Read all KM Charity news