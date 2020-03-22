McDonald's to close all Kent branches

Sign me up for news alerts

McDonald's is to closes its branches across the UK from 7pm tomorrow.

The fast food chain is the latest company to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald's in Chatham High Street is take away only. Picture: Chris Davey. (32110270)

It said in a statement it had taken the 'difficult decision' to shut all UK branches.

It added: "This is not a decision we are taking lightly but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers.

"We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

"Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

"We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it's safe to reopen."

The news comes on the same day anger mounted over crowds continuing to flock to tourist destinations such as Whitstable Harbour.

Clothing chain Primark also announced today that it would be closing its stores with immediate effect until further notice.

