Bromley Love Island contestant Belle Hassan shocks Maidstone customer by appearing on show despite booking

By Sean McPolin
15:00, 30 June 2019

A girl who was looking forward to her prom was shocked when she found out the make-up artist she booked was heading in to the Love Island villa.

Luisa Tebbutt, from Maidstone, took to Twitter to tweet her surprise that Kent's Belle Hassan, 21, who was meant to be doing her prom look, will be chilling on the ITV show instead.

Luisa claims she had paid a deposit to have her make-up done by Belle on Wednesday.

Belle Hassan, from Bromley, will be on the ITV show tonight. Picture: ITV (13187460)

The tweet has since racked up more than 87,000 likes.

The full tweet said: "Just looking through IG [Instagram] stories to find the girl who I paid a £20 deposit to do my prom makeup on Wednesday is walking into the love island villa tomorrow. LOVE THAT🤩 #loveisland."

A post on Belle's Instagram make-up page from her colleagues cleared the confusion up.

It read: "We are pleased to announce our girl Belle Hassan is one of the six beautiful girls to enter the Love Island villa.

"Please not her wonderful talented assistant Libby McDonalds will be taking over the appointments.

"This means that any outstanding appointments booked until Love Island has finished will be carried out by Libby."

So girls, We are pleased to announce our girl @bellehassan is one of the 6 beautiful girls to enter the Love Island villa 🌴❤️ Please note her wonderful talented assistant @libbymcdonald._ will be taking over the appointments. This means that any outstanding appointments booked until love island has finished will be carried out by Libby. Libby has been training with belle for the last 6 months shadowing her on big events , 1-2-1’s and appointments. So you will find her skills and techniques are just as good as belles. Location time and date are exactly the same as previous, this also goes for the products used in previous appointments with belle too. So please note all appointments are still going ahead as planned and this arrangement has always been in place since belle departed. You also have the option to re arrange the appointment for a later date when Belle returns. Going forward, I ask everyone to be mindful that we are completely unaware of Belle’s return date. We obviously hope that she gets all the way to the final however if not she may still be able to carry out your appointment completely dependent on the date of her return. On behalf of me and Libby we’d like to thank you for your continuous support, understanding and co operation. It hasn’t been easy for us over the last few days as we have been completely inundated with messages. However it is our number one priority to keep our clients happy! We will do absolutely everything in our power to help things run as smooth as possible but in the mean time we just ask you all to carry one being the lovely clients you already are. We can’t wait to meet you all in the near future at your appointments! All our love & gratitude Libby & Liberty 💖 @libbymcdonald._ & @xlibcx

The page gave the option for anyone who pre-booked appointments to reschedule, before adding: "On behalf of me and Libby we'd like to thank you for your continuous support, understanding and co-operation.

"It hasn't been easy for us over the last few days as we've been completely inundated with messages. However, it is our number one priority to keep our clients happy.

"We will do absolutely everything in our power to help things run as smooth as possible but in the mean time we just ask you all to carry on being the lovely clients you already are."

Bromley's Belle Hassan is the daughter of famous actor Tamer Hassan, most famous for starring in Football Factory alongside Danny Dyer, coincidentally also the father of a Love Island contestant, last year's co-winner Dani Dyer.

